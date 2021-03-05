'Join Me In Support': Priyanka Chopra Supports Fundraising Campaign For 'Bittu' Star Cast

Actress Priyanka Chopra has collaborated with Indian Women Rising, a cinema collective founded by Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Ruchikaa Kapoor, for a fundraising campaign. The actress as a part of the Educate Girls initiative has decided to raise money for the two young leads from the Oscar-contending short film Bittu. The global icon took to Twitter and shared a post while urging everyone to lend their helping hand that can help educate the two young stars in shaping their career.

Priyanka Chopra supports Bittu's two young stars

The actress in the post wrote that the film directed by Karishma Dev Dube talks about the atrocities faced by the children of migrant labourers. Daughters of migrant labourers, live in a semi-permanent slum in Uttarakhand. They are the young leads of the short film Bittu that depicts the challenges girls like them face in rural, remote corners of the world. The two young Rani & Renu Kuma need help to have an opportunity to a quality life. The funds raised through this campaign will enable them to access quality education that will translate to opportunities in graduate studies. “Bittu, directed by @KarishmaDevDube is moving, raw, and real. As soon as I saw it, I knew I wanted to help give it the attention it deserves,” tweeted Priyanka. Priyanka even attached the link of the fundraising campaign that shows the total amount to be collected which is USD 150,000.

Read: Kunal Kemmu Congratulates 'Girl Gang' Of 'Bittu' For Getting Shortlisted For Oscar 2021

Read: Oscars 2021: Ayushmann Khurrana Congratulates The Makers Of 'Bittu' For Nomination

Bittu, directed by @KarishmaDevDube is moving, raw and real.

As soon as I saw it, I knew I wanted to help give it the attention it deserves.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/RH6af49c2U — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 5, 2021

In another post, The Sky is Pink actress urged her fans and followers to help the initiative and create a better life for the two children. “Join me in support of @IndWomenRising who are helping to raise funds for the 2 amazing young actors of the film, Rani & Renu Kumari. So they can continue their education and pursue all the dreams & ambitions they have for themselves,” she concluded in the second tweet.

Join me in support of @IndWomenRising who are helping to raise funds for the 2 amazing young actors of the film, Rani & Renu Kumari. So they can continue their education and pursue all the dreams & ambitions they have for themselves. https://t.co/HgKe9icEJa



(2/2) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 5, 2021

The fundraiser is scheduled for March 5, 2021, and will be moderated by actress and influencer Prajakta Koli. The story of the film explores the close friendship between two schoolgirls on a seemingly normal day at school. Set in against the backdrop of the Himalayas, Bittu follows the story of an eight-year-old who must take matters into her own hands when her community fails to protect its most vulnerable.

Read: 'Bittu' Director Karishma Dev Dube Receives Best Asian American Student Filmmaker Award

Read: 'Bittu' Short Film Trailer Released; Ekta Kapoor Shares News Through Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.