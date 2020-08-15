Jordan Fisher And Ellie Woods’ Adorable Love-story Will Leave You In Awe

Jordan Fisher is one of the most popular American actors, dancers, and singers. Some of Jordan Fisher's popular movies include Teen Beach Movie, Teen Beach 2, Grease Live, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Teen Wolf, Liv and Maddie, To All the Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You, Work It, and many more. Fans will be surprised to know that the American sensation is now engaged to his childhood sweetheart and actor, Ellie Woods. Here is everything you would want to know about Jordan Fisher's relationship with Ellie Woods. Read ahead.

Also Read | Jordan Announces First Donations From $100 Million Pledge

All about Ellie Woods and Jordan Fisher's relationship

Ever since the pictures and videos of Jordan Fisher proposing to Ellie Woods has gone viral on the internet, it has been creating a buzz among the fans. Reportedly, fans have acknowledged the two as the “cutest couple ever” and are completely in awe by the adorable pictures Jordan and Ellie post of each other. Many fans must be surprised to know that they had met back in 2012, at a theatre camp in Alabama. After being very close friends for over four years, by 2016, the rumours of them being more than friends started to make the rounds.

Also Read | 49ers Agree To 1-year Deal With TE Jordan Reed

Not exactly revealing their relationship status at the moment, when Jordan Fisher was asked if he was single while having a media interaction in 2016, he said, “well, kind of, there is someone that I am talking to”. After being sure about where the relationship is headed, in November 2017, Jordan Fisher made it public. While talking exclusively to J-14 at the Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch launch event in New York, Jordan said that they grew up in a theatre company together in Birmingham, but were just friends at the time. He said that it took them a long time, but all of a sudden, like a year and a half ago they were all like “Let’s see what this could be”. Jordan Fisher said that he was working on Hamilton at the time and asked if Ellie Woods could come to New York so that he could take her out on some dates to figure things out, and that is how the two started dating. Ever since then, the couple has been very open about their relationship.

Also Read | LeBron James NBA's GOAT, Not Michael Jordan: Allen Iverson Makes Controversial Claim

In May 2019, the Work it cast member Jordan Fisher proposed to Ellie Woods for marriage. He popped up the big question in front of Ellie Woods at their hometown of Birmingham, getting down on one knee at her parents' beach house. Ellie said yes and the two had planned to tie the knot in July 2020. But, their wedding has been postponed due to the global pandemic and has been shifted to November. As the two still remain to be engaged, they took to their social media to post about what a bummer it was to not be able to get married on the day they had originally planned to.

Also Read | Steph Curry To Get Own Independent Under Armour Brand Very Similar To 'Air Jordan'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.