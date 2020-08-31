JP Dutta's Daughter Nidhi Dutta Engaged To Binoy Gandhi In An Elegant Ceremony In Juhu

JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta recently got engaged to her long-term boyfriend Binoy Gandhi in an intimate ceremony in Juhu. The two love birds were visited by a number of Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, who is a close friend of the bride. A number of their film fraternity friends also wished the newly-engaged couple through social media, wishing them luck and happiness.

JP Dutta’s daughter gets engaged

JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta and Bijoy Gandhi recently got engaged at their residence in Juhu. The bride took to Instagram to share the delightful news with her followers. She posted a picture of her hand which can be spotted with a diamond ring. Her hand has been held out gracefully with elegant mehendi design for the special occasion.

In the caption for the post, Nidhi has added a quirky announcement line with a great pun. She has written that the word ‘forever’ has a special ring to it, which points towards the stunning engagement ring. She also mentioned her beau Binoy Gandhi with the hashtag saying ‘Engaged’. Have a look at the post by Nidhi Dutta here.

Nidhi Dutta was seen wearing a bright pink lehenga with silver reflective work all over. She was spotted with heavy golden earrings and Mangtikka which went well with the outfit. Her hair was left open with light makeup and a bunch of heavy bangles. On the other hand, Binoy Gandhi was seen in a white sherwani with a green statement necklace that added beauty to the outfit.

Read All You Need To Know About J P Dutta And Bindiya Goswami's Daughter Nidhi Dutta

Also read J P Dutta's Daughter Nidhi Dutta Looks Splendid During Her Mehendi Function; See Photos

Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim also graced the event with their presence. The pictures of the actors from the event are being circulated across social media via their fan pages. Dipika was seen in a gorgeous red outfit while Shoaib appeared in a blue crisp sherwani. Have a look at their pictures from the event here.

Actor Arjun Rampal also took to Instagram to congratulate the two love birds on the special day. The actor called it ‘Love in Corona’ while he sent out love for the newly-engaged pair. In the pictures, the Nidhi and Binoy are seen sitting on a vintage couch while they look at each other lovingly. Have a look at the post on Arjun Rampal’s Instagram here.

Read Sara Ali Khan, Akanksha Ranjan & Dipika Attend JP Dutta's Daughter's Mehendi Ceremony

Also read J P Dutta And Bindiya's Daughter Nidhi Shares Glimpse Of Her 'first Step Of Forever'

Image Courtesy: Arjun Rampal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.