JP Dutta's Daughter Nidhi Says Her Parents' Marriage Has Set A Benchmark For Her & Binoy

Prolific Bollywood filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter, Nidhi Dutta exchanged wedding vows with filmmaker Binoy Gandhi in Jaipur on March 7, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at Jaipur's Rambagh Palace which marked the attendance of celebrities including Suniel Shetty, Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik to name a few. Post her wedding, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Nidhi was all praise for her father JP Dutta and mother Bindiya Goswami's companionship as she expressed counting herself lucky if Binoy and her could be half as happy as her parents.

Nidhi Dutta's wedding in Rambagh Palace was a dream come true for her!

Over the course of last weekend, ahead of Nidhi Dutta's wedding with fiancé Binoy Gandhi, the love birds' pre-wedding festivities were also held at the extravagant Rambagh Palace. Talking about her much-talked-about wedding amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic to HT, Nidhi said after last year, she realised that getting married now was the right time as they have all realised the value of life, moments as well as relationships.

She also spilt the beans on her dream of wanting to get married in the Rambagh Palace as she had visited there quite often. Nidhi also revealed that her father had proposed to her mother for marriage at the same palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Thus, having all her beloved ones under one roof there, in an intimate wedding celebration, was the perfect way to go about it for her.

During her interaction with the portal, Nidhi Dutta also referred to herself as a "Happy Bride" and mentioned how her parents have set a benchmark of an ideal marriage for her and hubby Binoy. She said that she'd count herself lucky if she and her husband could be half as happy as the former's parents are. Nidhi revealed looking up to her parents' commitment, loyalty and love in their marriage. She also expressed wanting to make her kids proud of her just like the way she is proud of her parents and said that, according to JP Dutta, home is where one learns the most.

