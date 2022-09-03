Jr NTR Apologises To Fans After 'Brahmastra' Pre Release Event In Hyderabad Gets Cancelled

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming and most awaited film Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie will mark the couple's maiden collaboration. As the film's release date is inching closer, its makers planned a mega pre-release event in Hyderabad. Jr NTR was the chief guest at the event which was recently cancelled. Now, after the cancellation, the RRR star apologised to his fans and media for the same.

According to several reports, Jr NTR was all set to join the team of Brahmastra, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli, on September 2 in Hyderabad. The event was organised at Ramoji Film City, whose cancellation left fans upset. However, a press conference was organised in the city where Jr NTR addressed his fans and even apologised to them.

Jr NTR was present at the press conference to apologise for the inconvenience. The actor said, "I want to apologize to my fans. I would also like to apologize to National Media and Telugu media." According to Hindustan Times, the event was called off after it did not get a go-ahead from Hyderabad police. The police force had deployed personnel for Ganpati Visarjan due to which the department could not deploy enough force for the event.

More about Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is one of the most awaited Hindi films. While it will mark Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first film together, the movie faced a lot of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is based on Indian mythology and will focus on its titular character Shiva, played by Kapoor, who finds out that he has the powers of Agniastra in him. The film will introduce the viewers to a new world of Astraverse, created by director Ayan Mukerji. As the film's release date is inching closer, its makers have so far released three of its songs - Kesariya, Deva Deva and Dance Ka Bhoot. Apart from the Bollywood couple, the film will also see Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy playing pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on September 9.

