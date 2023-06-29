Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Sara Ali Khan And Other Celebs Extend Wishes On Eid Al-Adha

It's Eid al-Adha today, and wishes from across the entertainment industry are pouring in. Several celebs, including Jr NTR, Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Mahesh Babu, Kajol and others, have wished their fans on social media.

Eid al-Adha is being celebrated across the country today.

This is the festival which celebrates the sacrifices that people make in life.

A number of actors took to Instagram to wish their fans and friends.

Several celebs have posted on their Instagram stories wishing their friends and fans on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. Abhishek Bachchan, Soha Ali Khan, Kajol, and others have dropped "Eid al-Adha Mubarak" posts on their Instagram stories. Check out the posts below:

Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Sunny Deol, Sai Dharam Tej, and others wished "peace, love, success and prosperity" to all their fans. "Wishing you all a happy Eid al-Adha! May this day bring joy, love, and success to each one of you! #EidMubarak," read a tweet. Check out the tweets below:

Sara Ali Khan celebrates Eid al-Adha with family

The actress has shared a collage of four pictures - in the first photo, she is posing with her mother, Amrita Singh. The picture seems to be from their trip to Ajmer Sharif. It was followed by a solo photo of Sara sitting outside a mosque. The third photo is of her with brother Ibrahim from their vacation. In the last image, Sara Ali Khan is praying. "Eid Mubarak," read the caption.

Eid al-Adha is the second and the largest of the two main festivals celebrated in Islam. Muslims celebrate the festival in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar. The festival is also known as the Festival of Sacrifice. It is a time to support one in need, like doing charity, expressing gratitude, sharing blessings and more.