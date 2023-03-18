Jr NTR Poses With Fan Who Accosted Him, Gesture Wins Internet | WATCH

Jr NTR, who is currently basking in the success of RRR, made headlines once again when a video of the actor interacting with a fan went viral on social media on Friday (March 18). Jr NTR attended the pre-release event of Vishwak Sen's latest film, Das Ka Dhamki, as the chief guest.

In the shared clip, the actor can be seen passing an overly enthusiastic throng of fans when he was immediately pulled by one of the admirers who grabbed his waist to get close to the Baadshah star. As he posed for a photo with the man, Jr NTR maintained his composure rather than flinching or being defensive.

The actor repeatedly shooed the bodyguards hands, making sure the fan got the shot he wanted despite their attempts to pull the man away.

Check out the video here:

Upcoming Releases

On the work front, Jr NTR is currently working on his forthcoming project titled NTR 30. It will be an out-and-out action film, also starring Janhvi Kapoor. A motion poster for the film was revealed last year in May. It showed a man wielding machetes against a rainy backdrop. A few boats were seen sailing in the violent sea waves.

NTR 30 is directed by Kortala Siva and is backed by Hari Krishna K and Sudhakar Mikkilineni. The movie was scheduled to be launched in February with a formal puja. However, the puja was postponed after Jr NTR cousin Taraka Ratna's untimely demise. Separately, the actor is also working with director Prashanth Neel in his 31st film.

Recently, the actor's film RRR bagged an Oscar for its track Naatu Naatu. The Oscar-winning song is composed by MM Keeravaani. Chandrabose penned its lyrics.