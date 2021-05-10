Jr NTR Tests Positive, Kangana Ranaut Comments On COVID-19 Yet Again: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 10, 2021. From Jr NTR testing positive for COVID-19 to Tom Cruise opening up about his Mission Impossible 7 filming experience, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Jr NTR tests positive for COVID-19

Telugu superstar Jr NTR recently took to his Twitter account to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Along with him, his family is also isolating and is under the doctor's supervision. He asked his fans to stay safe and requested people who came in contact with him to get tested. Netizens were quick to send him best wishes and prayed that he recovers soon.

I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021

Tom Cruise talks about his experience of shooting Mission Impossible 7 during a pandemic

Tom Cruise will once again essay the role of IMF Operative Ethan Hunt in the upcoming installment of Mission Impossible. In an interview with Empire, Tom Cruise opened up about the experience of shooting during a pandemic. He said that he had produced more than 30-40 movies and is responsible for thousands of jobs. He added that all his friends in the industry are in distribution and everyone thought about what they are going to do and they might have lost their home. Tom further said that he told the production studio and decided to start shooting in the summer and figure out a way to do everything safely.

Kangana Ranaut says 'COVID is a wake-up call'

Kangana recently took to Instagram to announce that she has tested positive for COVID-19, following the permanent ban of her official Twitter handle. The Queen star took to her IG stories and shared a picture of her oximeter, which showed her SpO2 level at 99 and PR BPM at 78. The actor emphasized that COVID-19 is just a wake-up call, and if we don't start living responsibly, the future of the upcoming generations is bleak.

Seth Rogen says he won't work with James Franco again

Actor James Franco was accused of sexual misconduct by his former students from his now-closed Studio 4. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Seth Rogen reacted to the news of sexual exploitation allegations against James Franco. He said that what he can say is that he despises abuse and harassment. He would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that. Seth also stated that he does not know if he can define their friendship right now.

Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, and Helen's pictures from their trip to Andamans

Legendary Bollywood actors Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, and Helen are currently holidaying in Andamans and can be seen having a great time together. Popular movie producer Tanuj Garg took to Instagram and shared pictures of the three of them, taking a boat ride. Tanuj Garg's caption read, "If "Dil Chahta Hai" were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these #legends - Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, and Helen. 👍 Enjoying their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans."

