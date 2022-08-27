Jr NTR To Grace Pre-release Event Of 'Brahmastra' With Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Others

Supertsar Jr NTR will be gracing the pre-release event of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure film Brahmastra as a chief guest on September 2. He will be joining Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna as well as RRR director SS Rajamouli at the event in Hyderabad. Ayan announced NTR's association with the film in his latest social media post, adding that the superstar will 'shine bright as he always does'.

Makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting Brahmastra, which is all set to hit theatres on September 9, 2022. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, August 27, Ayan teased the pre-release event with an intense, action-packed clip which ended with Jr NTR's visuals. In the caption, he wrote, "NTR for BRAHMĀSTRA. Through the journey of this movie, there have been some very big personalities and achievers who have left me short of words with their generosity towards us."

The statement continued, "Another such Star in Brahmāstra’s Sky is now NTR… who is going to shine bright as he always does, at our movie’s biggest event in Hyderabad! Coming together with Ranbir, Alia, Nag Sir, our Team, and of course Rajamouli Garu, for whom my love, respect and gratitude has no boundaries. So excited about Tarak giving Brahmāstra some love and energy, and helping us take our movie into the Telugu Universe."

Brahmastra- Part One: Shiva will serve as the first part in a planned trilogy under a cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'.The Ayan Mukerji directorial is being presented by SS Rajamouli in four South languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. To note, Brahmastra's songs Dance Ka Bhoot, Kesariya and Deva Deva have already become chart-breaking hits.

During the promotions, Ranbir opened up about Brahmastra and revealed what touched him the most about the film. He said, "The story and what Ayan is trying to tell through its characters, the kind of empathy, the kind of value system the film was speaking about, yes it is seeped deeply into our Indian culture. But apart from that, it is the story of the film that touched me."

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@im_srestha.adhikary.946