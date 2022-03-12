Jubin Nautiyal And Nikita Dutta To Get Married Soon? Read To Know More

Fans of singer Jubin Nautiyal and actor Nikita Dutta just froze with excitement after they came across various media reports about their wedding. The two stars who are often spotted together on numerous occasions have led to speculations about their wedding soon. There have been several occasions like Nikita receiving her beau from the airport, which has also fuelled the reports.

Though there is no official confirmation on the same as the two stars remain tight-lipped about the same. According to Bollywood Bubble, if rumours are to be believed then Jubin and Nikita’s families have met as the Kabir Singh actor went to Jubin’s hometown in Uttarakhand and he visited her in Mumbai to plan their wedding.

Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dtta to tie the knot?

Jubin and Nikita often comment on each other’s social media posts, which made their fans believe that a big Indian wedding may soon be on the cards for the duo. For the unknown, the two stars met on the sets of Kabir Singh where Nikita played Shahid’s love interest and Jubin sang the blockbuster song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage.

Their cute banter on each other's post recently also hinted that there is something cooking between the two and that fans can expect them to be together. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikita Dutta began her career in 2012 after becoming a finalist of Femina Miss India. She made her Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. The actor has also worked in Kabir Singh and The Big Bull. The actor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi's Dybbuk.

On the other hand, Jubin Nautiyal who is still basking in the success of his last song Raatan Lambiyaan from the film Shershaah, the singer recently crooned the song Tu Mera Hogaya Hai for the upcoming actioner Tadap starring debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria.

Image: Instagram/JubinNautiyal/Nikifying