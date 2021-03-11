'Judwaa 2' Shooting Locations: Where Was Varun Dhawan Starrer Filmed?

Judwaa 2 shooting locations is one of the topics that have been discussed by a significant amount of people that have seen the film in which Varun Dhawan essay the central characters of long-lost twins back in 2018. One of the main reasons for the same has been the visuals that cinemagoers got to witness during their respective screening of David Dhawan's directorial. This article will essentially touch upon most of the filming locations of Judwaa 2, based on the knowledge that is available in connection to the same. The information regarding Judwaa 2 filming locations that follow have been sourced from portals such as BollywoodHungama, IMDb, and Firstpost, amongst others.

So, where was 'Judwaa 2' filmed?

1) Mumbai

The metropolitan city of Mumbai served as one of the Judwaa 2 filming locations. The city in itself saw a majority of the Judwaa 2 unfold. One of the many sequences that were filmed by the makers of the Judwaa 2 movie was its iconic climax scene, which saw the film's lead identical twin pair (Both of which were played by Varun Dhawan) take on the minions of the antagonists of the film. The tweet that was released by Varun Dhawan post the completion of the sequence's principal photography can be found below.

2) Portugal

A report on Firstpost dated June 9, 2017, states that the lead cast members of Judwaa 2 had left for the country of Portugal in order to film a romantic dance sequence. That romantic dance sequence is believed to be that recreated version of "Tan Tana Tan" from the original movie, which was also directed by David Dhawan. The music video of the same can be found below.

3) London, United Kingdom

Some of the chapters that were a part of Judwaa 2's first half saw one of its lead twins, Prem (Dhawan) joining a college on foreign grounds and almost crossing paths with his less-fortunate twin within the premises of the same. That chapter also gave the audience members a display of the unique connection that the twins of the film share. The educational institution where the same was filmed, as per Judwaa 2's profile on IMDb, is Royal Holloway University, which is based in Egham, England. A portion of that sequence can be found below.

4) Mauritius

Judwaa 2's IMDb profile also lists Mauritius as one of Judwaa 2 shooting locations. In the days leading up to the release, it was revealed that certain chapters of the action-comedy, in addition to the "Aao Toh Sahi" sequence that sees all of its leads sharing screen space, was filmed on Mauritian beaches. The "Aao Toh Sahi" music video can be found below.