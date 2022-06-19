Varun Dhawan-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo is all set for its theatrical release on 24 June 2022. With just a few days away from its premiere on the silver screens, makers of the family drama are leaving no stones in promoting the project. The trailer and songs of Jug Jugg Jeeyo have managed to garner a positive response from fans.

One of its foot-tapping tracks, The Punjaabban Song has already taken the internet by storm with not just fans but several celebrities shaking their legs to the energetic beats of the song. Recently, actor Arjun Kapoor joined the bandwagon and hopped on to the dance trend along with his sister Anshula Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor grooves to The Punjaabban song

On Saturday, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video wherein he is seen dancing his heart out with his sister Anshula Kapoor on Jug Jugg Jeeyo's The Punjaabban song. In the video, Arjun Kapoor is seen donning a beige-coloured shirt along with black pants, Anshula on the other hand, sported a blue top and pink pants. The brother-sister duo matched steps with each other while perfectly acing the hook step.

Sharing the video, Arjun Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Have done this one with my ‘Extended’ family and now doing it again with my ‘Family’ family! Here’s a special one for my brother @varundvn#JugJuggJeeyo mere Lala! 🤗 Best wishes to the entire team "

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and showered love on the post. One of the users wrote, "🙌 wow soooo very well done' another wrote,"Awww ,so cute u both...❤️" whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart emoticons. A lot of celebrities including Varun Dhawan also reacted to the post.

Here, take a look:

More about Jug Jugg Jeeyo

The upcoming family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The film will also see Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli playing pivotal roles. Jug Jugg Jeeyo's is touted to revolve around a married couple who wishes to get separated. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

Image: Instagram@arjunkapoor