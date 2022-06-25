'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Box Office Collection, Day 1: Varun Dhawan-starrer Takes Impressive Start

After creating a massive buzz among the fans with its songs and trailer, the multi-starrer film Jug Jugg Jeeyo finally hit the big screens on June 24. Touted to be a powerful family entertainer, the film focuses on the complexities of relationships and bonds, while it also has elements of humour.

The Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer film opened to positive responses from the audience and is garnering heaps of praise from the critics and fans alike. The film perfectly highlights the stereotypical Indian problem of every household and gives a hilarious twist to the same that eventually resonates with the movie buffs. However, let's figure out if the craze and the hype around the film are reflected in its box office collections or not.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box office collection day 1

As per the reports of Sacnilk, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is expected to perform well on day 1 of its box office business. The early estimates suggest that the mass entertainer earned around Rs 9 Cr in India net on its first day with an overall 15.84% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, June 24, 2022. The reports also suggest that the night shows had more occupancy as compared to evening, afternoon, and morning shows.

More about Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is helmed by Raj Mehta and is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. Apart from Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan, the film will also see Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Kohli, and Neetu Kapoor taking on some pivotal roles. The film also marks veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus as she was last seen in Besharam where she starred alongside her late husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor. Although Besharam could not perform well at the box office, but Neetu was widely loved for her performance.

IMAGE: ANI_Digital