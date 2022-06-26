'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan, Neetu-starrer Takes A Big Leap

Jug Jugg Jeeyo opened up to impressive box office numbers across the country and is continuing its success streak on the second day. The Raj Mehta directional, which minted about Rs 9.28 Crores on its first day in India, reportedly witnessed a 40% jump on Saturday and earned about Rs 11.80 Cr in India net. If the film continues to mint money at this steady pace, its opening weekend will be at par with much costlier films like Bachchan Paandey, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Samrat Prithviraj.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection, Day 2

Accordign to Sacnilk report, the family entertainer has minted close to Rs 12 crores on its second day as per early estimates. With this, the film's total collections stand at ₹ 21.08 Cr. Jug Jugg Jeeyo had an overall 22.03% Hindi Occupancy on June 25. According to Bollywood Hungama, the Varun Dhawan-starrer made its debut at the box office in the Top 10 charts internationally. It ranked number 3 in the Gulf, bagged 6th position in Australia, 7th in Canada and USA, and 8th in New Zealand.

As for its first-day collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had mentioned -

#JugJuggJeeyo opens on expected lines: Gathers speed in evening, after a lacklustre start in morning... Plexes of #Mumbai [select locations], #Delhi, #NCR very good... Mass pockets dull... Growth on Day 2 and 3 essential... Fri ₹ 9.28 cr. India biz. pic.twitter.com/s847CVA9PJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2022

Jug Jugg Jeeyo with a powerful word of mouth has a super-strong jump from Friday to Saturday of more than 35% overall - in South India circuits like Mysore - 53% up, Tamil Nadu 50% up, Kerala 50% up. The Mumbai circuit also showed a 46% rise in collections.

North India continues to lead the collections with a 40% increase in Punjab. Central India reports a 43% increase and Assam also sees a 42% uptake.

Shows strong growth and continues a good trend in occupancy for Sunday shows as well. All set for a massive Sunday number and on track for a 35cr+ weekend making it the family entertainer of the season.

The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor as well as Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Kohli in lead roles. It has been directed by Raj menta, while Dharma Productions has bankrolled it. Ahead of its release, Mehta spoke about the film, which explores a variety of subjects like marriage, relationships, and divorces.

He told PTI, "There's also a strong female perspective that comes into play. The film actually has more than what the trailer has suggested. All of this was done in an entertaining way."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JUGJUGGJEEYO)