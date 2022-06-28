'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Box Office Collection Day 4: Family Entertainer Witnesses Drop On Monday

After having passed the first-weekend test with flying colours, Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo witnessed a drop on Monday. The family entertainer initially appealed to the audience and moviegoers as they had thronged the cinema halls over the weekends to watch it. However, on the first Monday, the film earned a decent business at the box. The latest release stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in key roles.

The film released on June 24 witnessed a stupendous start on Day 1. The movie that constantly enjoyed good word-of-mouth on social media from both the fans and the critics alike, raked in Rs 37 crores during the first weekend. Given the love and business that Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been receiving on social media, Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s decent numbers at the box office proved how the audience has been impressed by the storyline.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo box office collection, day 4

According to Sacnilk, the Monday collections of the film took a dip after a fabulous weekend as it earned Rs 4.80 Cr in India net on its fourth day. Andhra box office stated that the film’s collection saw a nearly 50% drop. This can neither be stated as a crash nor a decent hold. The hopes of the makers for the film to become an average earner are still high given the entire week is still left for the film to maintain its pace at the box office.

#JugJuggJeeyo : After a Decent weekend, Monday has seen near 50% drop with ₹4.5 Cr Nett. Neither a Crash nor a decent hold. This negates any chances of a Hit run but the hopes of an Average earner shall be alive. pic.twitter.com/XFJuHY5DCn — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) June 28, 2022

Given the tough competition that the film is set to receive owing to the release of two major films, including R Madhvan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Om: The Battle Within starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi, it will be really hard for the multi-starrer entertainer to thrive at the box office.

The film which also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in supporting roles, also registered the fourth-highest opening weekend at the ticket window this year. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 bagged the first position with Rs 55.96 crore, followed by Samrat Prithviraj that raked in Rs 39.40 crore, Gangubai Kathiawadi minted Rs Rs 39.12 crore, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo witnessed Rs 36.93 crore on its first weekend.

IMAGE: Instagram/AnilSKapoor