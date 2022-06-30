'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan-starrer To Cross 50 Cr Mark

Headlined by Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, the family comedy entertainer flick Jug Jugg Jeeyo opened up to impressive box office numbers across the country, however, experienced a drop after a couple of days post-release. Following the film's whopping box office numbers over the weekend, the movie failed to maintain the pace on the sixth day of release. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is helmed by Raj Mehta and is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 6

As per the latest reports by Sacnilk, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is expected to earn Rs 4 Cr on the sixth day of its release while bringing the total collection to Rs 50.27 Cr. The movie had an overall 10.52% Hindi Occupancy with Morning Shows having 7.29%, Afternoon Shows having 9.37%, Evening Shows having 11.99%, and Night Shows having 13.43% occupancy.

More about Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a family comedy entertainer that takes the audience on a full roller coaster ride of emotions. Apart from Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, the family entertainer also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. The film, especially its songs, has garnered a lot of attention online prior to its release. From the Nach Punjaabban trend going viral online to netizens making videos on Nain Ta Heere, the Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer has been a talk of the town ever since its announcement.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the Varun Dhawan-starrer made its debut at the box office in the Top 10 charts internationally. It ranked number 3 in the Gulf, bagged 6th position in Australia, 7th in Canada and USA, and 8th in New Zealand.

With the upcoming releases of two major films, including R Madhvan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Om: The Battle Within starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi, it will be really hard for the multi-starrer entertainer to thrive at the box office.

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor