'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Kiara & Varun Pose For A Happy Pic With Neetu, Anil Ahead Of Film's Wrap

As the comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo inches closer to its wrap, director Raj Mehta took a moment to shower love on the film's ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor among others. The actors can be seen posing happily in Raj's latest upload along with Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. Raj lauded the 'special artists for creating such a 'special' filmmaking experience on the sets.

The film's shooting has undergone several postponements owing to the pandemic and was halted this year after Varun and Neetu tested positive for COVID-19. The comedy-drama also marks veteran Neetu Kapoor's comeback to Hindi cinema after her appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor starrer Besharam.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast poses ahead of the film's wrap

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, October 22, the director uploaded the actors' picture from the sets and wrote, 'As we inch closer to the end of shoot slowly and steadily, I’m constantly reminded of what a “special” experience making this film has been. Could have only happened with special artists like these!.' Kiara shared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote, 'Raj Mehta you the best'. Meanwhile, Varun jokingly responded to the post by commenting, 'Thank u for realising this Raj'.

The cast and crew commenced the shoot in November 2020 in Chandigarh, where Varun and Neetu contracted the virus, causing an 8-month hiatus in filming. It was then resumed sometime in August this year, with the leading actors sharing several BTS clips from their frolicking times on the set. Reportedly, the film will portray the story of two couples from two different generations. Other details, including the film's premiere date, are being kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be also be seen alongside South superstar Ram Charan in a political drama, tentatively titled SVC50. She is also gearing up for the release of the comedy-horror movie Bhool Bhulaiaya 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead role. On the other hand, Varun, who was last seen in Coolie No.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan, will be sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in Amar Kaushik horror-comedy Bhediya. The movie is slated to release theatrically on April 14, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @raj_a_mehta)