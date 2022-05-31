'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Neetu Kapoor Reveals She Lied To Anil Kapoor On Sets Everyday; Watch

Veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their multi-starrer project Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film is touted to be a family entertainer and will focus on bonds and the complexities of relationships. Jug Jugg Jeeyo will be released in theatres on June 24.

As the release date of the comedy-drama film is inching closer, makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the project. Recently, the cast promoted the film on the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, where they were seen indulging in fun banter with host Kapil Sharma. In one of the promo videos, Neetu Kapoor reveals she had to lie every morning to Anil Kapoor on the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Neetu Kapoor reveals the lie she used to tell Anil Kapoor on the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo

The entire cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo including Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul will be seen promoting their film in the upcoming finale episode of TKSS. In a promo video shared by Sony Entertainment Television, fans got a sneak peek into the fun that the cast had on the show while interacting with Kapil.

In the video, the actors are seen revealing some interesting facts about their co-actors. Varun Dhawan says that all the actors sitting here can imitate Anil Kapoor. Then Kiara is seen imitating Anil Kapoor after which Neetu Kapoor shares a fun incident.

The Do Dooni Chaar star says that Anil Kapoor comes every morning on the sets and asks him the same question -"How am I looking?" In response, Neetu reveals she had to lie and say, 'very nice Anil' even if he is not looking good.

Here, take a look at the clip:

Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback to the big screen after the 2013 film Besharam. The movie is being helmed by Raj Mehta and is all set to hit the theatres next month.