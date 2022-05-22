'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Neetu Kapoor Tears Up As She Remembers Rishi Kapoor At Trailer Launch

Late actor Rishi Kapoor is regarded as one of the finest actors in the Bollywood film industry. While acting seemed to have come naturally to him, the iconic star was known for portraying versatile roles on the big screen. His demise has left a massive void in the hearts of fans and the entertainment industry.

Now, the late actor's wife Neetu Kapoor is all to make her comeback with Jug Jugg Jeeyo almost after 9 years. She was last seen on the big screens alongside husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir in the 2013 film Besharam. The makers of her upcoming film have dropped the trailer of Jug Jugg Jeeyo on Sunday, May 22. A grand trailer launch event was also hosted in the entertainment capital, Mumbai, during which the veteran star was seen getting emotional as she remembered her late husband

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor

When asked about Rishi Kapoor, Neetu simply said that he would've been extremely happy to see her upcoming movie. She further added that Jug Jugg Jeeyo is 'special' to her as it marks her return to the Bollywood film industry. She said, "I am sure he's going to be very happy seeing this beautiful film that Raj has made. This movie will always remain so special to me. This is like I am coming back in a Hindi film."

Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer

The trailer begins with the dreamy wedding celebration of the lead actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. However, as time passes by there's a rift between the couple as their relationship hits rock bottom. All they want is to divorce each other, however, it is extremely difficult for Varun to explain his marital situation to his parents played by Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. However, destiny takes a tragic turn when Varun learns his father is caught up in an extra-marital affair. Filled with love, tragedy and heartbreak, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer takes audiences on a roller-coaster ride of emotions. Watch it below:

Rishi Kapoor’s demise

Actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in the year 2018. He underwent treatment for almost a year and successfully returned to India after that. He was hospitalised at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29, 2020, owing to breathing difficulties. He passed away the following day from leukaemia. Rishi Kapoor’s demise came less than 24 hours after Irrfan Khan.

