'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Posters: Varun, Kiara, Neetu & Anil Kapoor Make Perfect Family Portrait

After a long wait, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor are finally set to present their highly anticipated family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo to the world. Apart from the notable actors, the star cast also consists of Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in significant roles.

Not many details have been disclosed by the makers about the plot and characters, however, recently they dropped exciting motion posters giving a brief glimpse into what might entail for the audience in the family drama film. From sharing laughter to grim faces, the motion poster indicated the exciting family reunion.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' motion posters

The makers finally dropped the motion posters of Raj Mehta's directorial comedy-drama venture depicting Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in a picture-perfect family portrait. In the posters, the actors look like one small happy family as they are dressed in regal white traditional attires. After sharing laughter, their expressions suddenly change to grim hinting at the 'surprise' element of the family reunion.

In another set of posters shared by the actors, the audience also gets a glimpse into Prajakta Kohli and Manish Paul's characters. From the look of the posters, the audience is in for an entertaining ride filled with unexpected surprises.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram to share the posters and pen a note to the team and co-stars of Jug Jugg Jeeyo considering this is his first film to release in theatres since the pandemic. He wrote, ''My first film back in the theatres after the pandemic. Feel like a newcomer. Don’t think there’s any better way for me to start than comedy and have the honour of teaming up with the @anilskapoor sir and @neetu54 ma’am.''

Talking about Kiara Advani, he wrote, ''My hardworking talented partner in everything in this one @kiaraaliaadvani. Also @manieshpaul paaji love and we are introducing our gudiya @mostlysane. Thank u @raj_a_mehta it’s been a long tuff happy emotional journey but we are here brother. The freaking day is here.''

Additionally, Jug Jugg Jeeyo would also mark veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's comeback on the big screen. Her last film was with her late husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor in the 2013 film Besharam. Jug Jugg Jeeyo will open in theatres on June 24, 2022.

Image: @anilskapoor/kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram