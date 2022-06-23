Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Ranchi Court Refuses To Hold Release Of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are all set for the release of their forthcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Recently the film faced a legal soup after a Ranchi-based writer Vishal Singh approached the state court and claimed that his story Punni Rani's content was used in the film without mentioning in the credits.

The writer had even sought a stay on the upcoming family drama's release, but it has now been rejected by the court.

Ranchi court refuses to hold the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo

On June 23, 2022, the Ranchi court refused to put a stay on Jug Jugg Jeeyo after a writer alleged that the makers of the film have used one of his stories' content in the upcoming flick. Earlier, the court even asked the makers for the film's screening ahead of its theatrical release after which Dharma Production had filed a petition requesting not to show the file to Vishal Singh. Though the film was to be screened on June 21, it didn't take place, stated the petitioner's lawyer.

More about Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. Apart from Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan, the forthcoming film will also see Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Kohli and Neetu Kapoor playing pivotal roles. It also marks Neetu Kapoor's return to the big screen after almost a decade after starring in Besharam.

Currently, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast is busy promoting their much-awaited film and recently they went to Kolkata for the same.

Creating a buzz since its announcement, the film is a true family entertainer which will take the audience on a full roller coaster ride of emotions as it sees a family dealing with the complexities of relationships. Directed by Raj Mehta, the entire cast, also including Manish Paul, is all set to take the audience on fun as well as an emotional ride with a huge family reunion.

The film, especially its songs has garnered a lot of attention online. From the Nach Punjaabban trend going viral online to social media users making videos on Nain Ta Heere, the Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer has been a talk of the town since its announcement. As per Bollywood Hungama, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is set to hit the silver screens on June 24, has managed to sell 27,900 tickets at the national chains so far.

Image: Varinder Chawla