'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Star Prajakta Koli Vacations With Beau In Italy; Varun Showers Love

Mismatched fame Prajakta Koli recently made her big Bollywood debut through the family comedy movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. After the promotions, release and success of the film, the actor seems to have taken a much-needed break. She is holidaying in Italy and giving company is her boyfriend Vrishank Khanal. As per reports, Vrishank is a lawyer by profession.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Mismatched star shared several pictures of herself and her boyfriend having fun on Italian beaches. The couple has been receiving love from their fans on the Internet, with a flood of heart emojis below the pics.

Prajakta Koli shares pictures from vacation with beau Vrishank Khanal in Italy

The actor, also known by her online name MostlySane, shared several pictures from her vacation, including one with Vrishank from the beach. The actor was seen in a beautiful printed dress standing beside her boyfriend. Sharing the post, she wrote, “la vita è bella,” an Italian term which translates to 'life is beautiful.'

Among those to comment was her Jug Jug Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan, who wrote 'Congratulations.' Another co-star Maniesh Paul dropped heart emojis.

For the unversed, Prajakta had first entered the creative world, trying her hand as an intern at Fever 104 FM radio station in Mumbai. One of the breakthrough moments of her career was with the Netflix show Mismatched. In her Bollywood debut JugJugg Jeeyo, she played the role of Varun Dhawan's sister, Kiara Advani's sister-in-law and the daughter of characters played by Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Prajakta Koli's initial claim to fame was as a YouTuber and influencer. She is also set to star in another project, but clarified that she won't stop content creation.