'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Stars Groove To 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu', 'Ram Lakhan' Song At Event; Watch

With just days ahead of its release, makers of the upcoming family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo are leaving no stone unturned in its promotions. The ensemble cast has been entertaining audiences with their dance moves at various events, and one such outing saw Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor grooving to late Rishi Kapoor's track Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.

The duo, who was accompanied by Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani on stage, beamed with joy as they danced to the iconic track from the 1975 movie Khel Khel Mein, post which Anil Kapoor grooved to his popular song My Name Is Lakhan from his iconic film Ram Lakhan. As he performed his hook step, others like Varun, Maniesh Paul, and Kiara joined him.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars groove to Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Ram Lakhan track

In a minute-long clip shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala on his Twitter handle, the ensemble cast is seen indulging in the dance session as the audience cheers on. Take a look.



Not only this, but Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul also crashed a wedding festivity in Delhi amid their promotional spree and blessed the couple. Addressing the couple, Varun said, "Tomorrow is a big day guys. I would like to wish you guys all the best for your wedding and hope you have a very very happy life ahead. Aap dono please Jug Jugg Jeeyo. (May you both stay blessed.) Have a great great life." He was later told to dance for the guests, with the film's track The Punjaabban Song being played in the backdrop.

Meanwhile, the Raj Mehta directorial is scheduled to open in theatres on June 24. It also stars the social media personality Prajakta Koli in a pivotal role. The film revolves around two couples from different generations as they face various issues post marriage. According to Pinkvilla, the film's premise "beautifully merges the generation gap, and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour."

