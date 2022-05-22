After making fans wait for a long time, makers have finally unveiled the trailer of one of the highly-anticipated films, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The upcoming comedy-drama film is directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in supporting roles.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Jug Jugg Jeeyo takes netizens on a full roller coaster ride of emotions as it sees a family dealing with the complexities of relationships. In the trailer, Kiara and Varun decide to take a divorce after some time of their marriage but the latter expresses shock after he gets to know that his father (played by Anil Kapoor) is planning to take a divorce from his mother (Neetu Kapoor). It seems the entire cast, also including Manish Paul, is all set to take the audience on a fun as well as an emotional ride with a huge family reunion. Watch the trailer here:

For the trailer launch, the lead actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were all clad in ethnic attire as the duo posed for pictures in all smiles. While the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor donned a purple coloured kurta pyjama, Advani looked adorable in a floral colour-blocked crop top and skirt. Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a mustard kurta pyjama teamed up with a similar coloured blazer, while Neetu Kapoor exuded charm in a pink salwar suit and dupatta.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback to the big screen after the 2013 film Besharam. The film will be released in theatres on June 24, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor