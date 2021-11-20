'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani's Comedy-drama Slated For June 2022 Release

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's highly anticipated comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo finally has a release date. The film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles, will be hitting theatres on June 24, 2022.

The film has already faced several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, with both Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor contracting the virus during their Chandigarh schedule. Earlier this month, the majority of cast members wrapped up their portions for the film, announcements of which were made on their respective social media handles. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie will reportedly narrate the tale of two couples from two different generations.

With makers of many big-budget projects dropping release dates in a string of announcements, the comedy-drama has also hopped on to the bandwagon. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, November 20, Kiara unveiled the release date with a teaser video. For the caption, she wrote, "We love together, we celebrate together - and that’s a family that stays together!

Celebrate with us…#JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June 2022." Take a look.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo also marks veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's comeback to Hindi cinema after her appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor starrer Besharam. Only a week back, she concluded filming for the movie, an announcement of which, was made on her Instagram handle. Neetu shared a mirror selfie from her vanity van and wrote," Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience made some Lovely friends gained confidence which was so needed at that time .. this movie will always be very special."

What's next on Varun and Kiara's work front?

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the horror-comedy movie Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. Directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame, the film is set to release in theatres on 14th April 2022. Kiara will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. She is also gearing up for the release of the comedy-horror movie Bhool Bhulaiaya 2, which comes as a sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar starrer. It will also feature Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead role. She will also be seen in the movie tentatively titled SVC 50 alongside Ram Charan.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @raj_a_mehta)