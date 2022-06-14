Last Updated:

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor Take Metro Ride, Eat Vada Pav

The cast of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' including Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan took a ride on the Mumbai metro amidst promoting their film in the city.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The cast of the upcoming family entertainer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' decided to take a ride on the Mumbai metro amidst the promotions of the film. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor were seen enjoying a ride in the metro with their team. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

The actors also relished Mumbai's famous street food Vada Pav together. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Kiara Advani, who will be seen playing the role of Nainaa, kept her outfit casual with blue jeans paired with a white top. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan wore a pink T-shirt paired with a baby blue and pink jacket. He will be seen in the role of Kukoo in the film. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Anil Kapoor also maintained a stylish appearance in an uber-cool jacket and a pair of sunglasses. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta, is set to release on June 24 in theatres. 

