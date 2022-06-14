'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor Take Metro Ride, Eat Vada Pav

Quick links:
The cast of the upcoming family entertainer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' decided to take a ride on the Mumbai metro amidst the promotions of the film.
Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor were seen enjoying a ride in the metro with their team.
Kiara Advani, who will be seen playing the role of Nainaa, kept her outfit casual with blue jeans paired with a white top.
Varun Dhawan wore a pink T-shirt paired with a baby blue and pink jacket. He will be seen in the role of Kukoo in the film.
Anil Kapoor also maintained a stylish appearance in an uber-cool jacket and a pair of sunglasses.
