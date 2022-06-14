'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor Take Metro Ride, Eat Vada Pav

Last Updated: 14th June, 2022 19:20 IST

Varun Dhawan wore a pink T-shirt paired with a baby blue and pink jacket. He will be seen in the role of Kukoo in the film.

Kiara Advani, who will be seen playing the role of Nainaa, kept her outfit casual with blue jeans paired with a white top.

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor were seen enjoying a ride in the metro with their team.

The cast of the upcoming family entertainer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' decided to take a ride on the Mumbai metro amidst the promotions of the film.

