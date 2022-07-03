'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer Crosses ₹100 Cr At Global Box Office

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were most recently seen in the hit Bollywood family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo, in which they shared the screen with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and others. Apart from being hailed by critics and the audience alike, the film has also been doing exceedingly well at the box office. The film crossed the massive ₹100 Cr mark at the global box office on July 3 and the cast and crew of the film celebrated as they thanked fans for their love and support.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been soaring at the box office on a global level and has now entered the ₹100 Cr club. As per a report by industry tracker Taran Adarsh, The film minted $ 576,677 in Australia and $160,472 in New Zealand in their respective currencies and is expected to cross $1.5 mn in the United States as well. It minted £ 285,965 in the united kingdom and adding these earnings to the Indian box office collection, the film has surpassed the massive ₹100 Cr mark. At the Indian box office, Jug Jugg Jeeyo earned ₹3.03 cr on its second Friday on the big screen and ₹4.75 cr the following day. This brought its total earnings in the country to ₹61.44 cr.

#JugJuggJeeyo is back on track on [second] Sat, with biz witnessing a solid 56.77% growth... Metros continue to perform very well, driving its biz... Will cross ₹ 65 cr today [second Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 3.03 cr, Sat 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 61.44 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/epkH3kIoTX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2022

Anil Kapoor, who plays a pivotal role in the film took to his social media account on July 3 to celebrate the exciting news with his fans and followers. He thanked his well-wishers for their love and support as he announced that the film had crossed a massive milestone. He wrote, "Couldn’t be happier!! A big thank you to all of you for showing so much love to our #JugJuggJeeyo Family!! Keep watching"

Jug Jugg Jeeyo received a grand opening when it premiered on the big screen on June 24. On Friday, it earned ₹9.28 cr and continued to do well for the rest of the weekend as it earned ₹12.55 cr and ₹15.10 cr on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The ranked fourth in the list of highest opening weekends with ₹36.93 cr.

#JugJuggJeeyo fares very well in Weekend 1... Gains on Day 2 and 3 positive sign... Multiplexes fantastic, yield big revenue, while mass circuits bloom on Day 3... Needs to maintain a strong grip on Day 4... Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 36.93 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/SBRokXUZCZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2022

