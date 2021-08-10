'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor Resume Shoot After 8-month Hiatus

Actor Varun Dhawan along with veteran star Neetu Kapoor are elated to resume shooting for their upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo after a gap of eight months. The shooting of the film came to a standstill when Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and director Raj Mehta tested positive for Coronavirus.

Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor resume Jug Jugg Jeeyo shooting

He took to his Instagram story and shared the picture from the sets while showing the clapperboard. A similar story was also shared by his co-actor Neetu Kapoor who wrote, “ Eight months later, Jug Jugg Jeeyo.” Varun also shared a post on Instagram that took his fans into his vanity van where he gave a glimpse of his preparations for the shooting. Documenting his several moods, the actor captioned the post and wrote, “Just some nervous moments before I step into the world of #jugjuggjeyo again.”

Mostly Sane Aka Prajakta Koli was among the first ones to comment below the post and wrote, “ Hatt jaa samne se Mere bhaiya khade hai.” For the unversed, Prajakta Koli is also a part of the film and will be seen playing a key role. The film has an ensemble star cast including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli.

Reportedly, the film will portray the story of two couples from two different generations. According to a recent report, Varun will be soon shooting for an entertaining number in the film, and he will be seen shaking a leg with Anil Kapoor. The first leg of the film was shot in Chandigarh last year where Varun and Neetu had contracted the deadly Coronavirus infection. The film will also mark Neetu Kapoor’s comeback in films after a long hiatus and especially after the demise of her husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Makers of the film are yet to announce the release date of the movie. Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon wrapped the shoot for their upcoming horror-comedy movie Bhediya. The movie is being directed by Amar Kaushik who has also directed the movie Stree in 2018.

IMAGE: NEETU54/VARUNDVN/Instagram

