Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan Reveals Co-star Kiara Advani Called Him 'chauvinistic' On Set

Varun Dhawan was recently seen in the much-awaited Bollywood film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, in which he played a pivotal role alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and others. The film has been receiving heaps of love and praise from the audience and critics alike and Varun Dhawan recently shared some behind-the-scenes insights in a conversation with Pinkvilla. He revealed that his co-star, Kiara called him a 'chauvinist' as they had a difference in opinion while filming the movie.

Varun Dhawan reveals Kiara Advani called him a 'chauvinist'

Varun Dhawan told the publication that there was an incident on the sets of the film, where he and Kiara had a difference in opinion and got into a fight. He narrated that he and his co-star were once discussing a scene from the film, when she said something that did not align with his 'point of view'. He mentioned that 'as a man', he has grown up believing he must earn for his family, however, Kiara mentioned he was being 'chauvinistic'. This moves Dhawan to point out that her 'brother and father think the same way' and he said, "Then why I am chauvinistic if I feel I need to earn for my family. That’s what I am taught by my parents in childhood".

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office collection

Jug Jugg Jeeyo hit the big screens on June 24 and became the talk of the town as it hosted an ensemble cast. The film was helmed by Raj Mehta and received a grand opening as it minted ₹ 9.28 cr on its very first day at the box office. On Saturday, June 25, the movie saw massive growth as it earned ₹ 12.55 cr, bringing its total to ₹ 21.83 cr, as per a report by industry tracker, Taran Adarsh. Fans are now eager to see how much the first-weekend collection of the latest Bollywood release will be.

The film saw Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles and also features Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Kohli as pivotal characters. Jug Jugg Jeeyo explored topics like marriage, divorce, friendships and much more.

Image: Istagram/@kiaraaliaadvani