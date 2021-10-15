Jugal Hansraj Tries To Recreate 'Aankhein Khuli' Step From 'Mohabbatein' 21 Years Later

One of the biggest movies of the year 2000 was the musical drama Mohabbatein featuring a star-studded cast of Bollywood with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra and more. The movie also worked as a launchpad for fame for many of the actors in the film. One, in particular, stood out for the netizens not only for his stellar performance but also his charming looks namely Jugal Hansraj. Now, after 21 years, the actor is back to revive the same magic of his character.

Jugal Hansraj performs Aankhein Khuli

The movie captivated the viewers with the intriguing storyline of every individual host of characters and their love stories. Another reason for its success was the lively soundtracks with the medley of romantic ballads that have become timeless in Bollywood. One such song is the energetic song about professing one's love is Aankhein Khuli and its music video featuring all the main characters of the film.

Jugal Hansraj, who played the role of Sameer Sharma, was recently spotted recreating the iconic hook step of Aankhein Khuli after 21 years. In the video making rounds on the internet, the actor was seen being hyped by the spectators after which he perfectly executed the hook step, however, after doing the step, he admitted that he does not remember the rest of the Aankhein Khuli dance moves by saying, 'I forgot'. The excitement of the audience did not die down as Jugal asked everybody to join in.

Netizens could not help but feel nostalgic after watching the 49-year-old actor recreation the dance moves. One user took to their Twitter to write, ''Just watched jugal hansraj on rohit saraf’s story dancing to aankhein khuli from mohabbatein and i shed some tears for real.'' Many also believed that he has not aged a day since the film.

just watched jugal hansraj on rohit saraf’s story dancing to aankhein khuli from mohabbatein and i shed some tears for real. — . (@medsyytbh) October 12, 2021

More on Jugal Hansraj

Apart from Mohabbatein, the actor has appeared in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hum Pyar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe, Salaam Namaste and more. After staying away from the big screen for a couple of years, he is all set to appear in the upcoming movie Shiv Shastri Balboa. Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the movie will also feature Anupam Kher.

Image: Instagram@shades__oflove/thejugalhansraj