Jugal Hansraj Wraps Up 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' Shooting In The US, Watch The Video He Shared

Actor Jugal Hansraj who was shooting for his upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa in the US has finally wrapped up the movie's schedule. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Anupam Kher once again in this film. Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the film marks Hansraj’s return to movies five years after he last featured in the Sujoy Ghosh thriller Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. The film will also star veteran actor Neena Gupta in a pivotal role.

Jugal Hansraj wraps up Shiv Shastri Balboa shooting in New Jersey

Shiv Shastri Balboa is billed as a “fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America”. The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video with Kher, with whom he has worked in his 2010 directorial Pyaar Impossible!, Aditya Chopra’s Mohabbatein, and the 1996 romantic drama Papa Kehte Hai. The actor spoke about his ‘wonderful experience’ of shooting with Anupam in the video.

“This is my sixth film with Kher saab and I got to learn a lot from him through this film. It was a wonderful experience. He has been very patient, helped a lot.” He further said in the video that he wishes to do ‘60 more’ together. Shiv Shastri Balboa also stars The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi and Rockstar fame Nargis Fakhri. The film is bankrolled by Anita and Ashu Bajpay. “And it’s a wrap! #ShivShastriBalboa Such a blast working with the epic cast and crew! Can’t wait for you all to see it! @anupampkher @neena_gupta @atfilmsproductions @ajayanvenugopalan,” he captioned the video.

The Baby actor had announced the film a month back on Instagram while revealing his first look poster. He shared three posters that featured him and his co-actor, Neena Gupta. In the picture, he can be seen sitting with a serious look. His hands are folded and he sported a simple look while posing for the camera.

Kher can be seen wearing a white vest that he paired with denim jeans. The second picture also featured Neena Gupta who flashed a faded smile while looking into the camera. She is dressed in an elegant purple outfit. “resenting the first look of my new film #ShivShastriBalboa. A fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America!! Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant @neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!! Jai Ho!! (sic)” he wrote then.

IMAGE: thejugalhansraj/Instagram