Juhi Chawla Addresses Lawsuit Against 5G, Says 'radiation Will Increase Exponentially'

Actor Juhi Chawla on May 31, 2021, filed a lawsuit against the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a new video with her fans on social media regarding this matter. Juhi Chawla’s lawsuit case will be heard virtually at the Delhi High Court on June 2, 2021, from 3:00 PM onwards.

Juhi Chawla addresses her lawsuit against 5G mobile technology implementation

Juhi Chawla recently took to Instagram to talk about the lawsuit she filed against the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India. In the video, at first, she thanked her fans and even praised the memes churned out by netizens regarding the matter. Later on, she highlighted that some people have questioned her about waking up so late. To which, she replied that she has been talking about the matter of cellphone tower radiation for ten years. More to the point, she added that our phones don’t work magically, but run through radiowaves and the leap of 4G to 5G is very big which will increase the radiation exponentially. Furthermore, she said that everything in moderation is fine but when something is overused then everyone feels the ill effects of it. To make her point more elaborate, she narrated an example where pharmaceutical companies take years to do their research on medicine before releasing it in the market but no one studies the radiation of mobile technology, she even urged everyone to do their research on this matter. In the end, she said that she hopes people will understand the importance of this matter and join her in this fight. In the caption, she addressed that if anyone feels that this case concerns them in any way then they can join the virtual hearing by clicking the link in her bio. Take a look at her post below.

On May 31, 2021, Juhi Chawla filed a lawsuit against the 5G implementation. Juhi Chawla’s spokesperson in a media statement said, “No person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.” The statement even highlighted that 5G plans threaten to provoke "serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth's ecosystems.”

IMAGE: JUHI CHAWLA'S INSTAGRAM

