Juhi Chawla Celebrates Daughter Jahnavi's Birthday By Vowing To Plant 500 Trees

Actor Juhi Chawla took to her social media handle on Monday to wish her daughter, Jahnavi, on her birthday. Apart from her flourishing career as one of the most sought-after actors of Bollywood in the 90s, the seasoned actor recently gained fame for her relentless efforts to raise awareness on the importance of preserving the environment. The actor often uses special occasions like the birthdays of her loved ones and friends to contribute her part to nature.

Chawla's daughter, Jahnavi, has accumulated a fair share of following for her public appearances in the popular IPL auctions, by becoming the youngest person to sit at the table for three years in a row. Take a look at her doting wish to daughter Jahnavi.

Juhi Chawla to plant 500 trees on Jahnavi's birthday

Taking to her Instagram on February 21, the 54-year-old actor shared a picture of her younger self with a photo of her daughter. The photo edit was enough to prove how Jahnavi took after her mother who won the 1984 Miss India pageant. In the caption, the seasoned actor promised to plant 500 trees to commemorate the special day. She wrote,

''Happy Happy Birthday Jahnavi !! 500 trees for your special day ..!! May God Bless you and shower you with all his love 🙏🙏🙏😇😇😇😇🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟💕💕💕💕💕💕… Big hug from all of us. @jahnavi_mehta @iamjaymmehta @arjun_jm5

@rallyforrivers #happybirthday''

This is not the first time that the actor has poured her heart out for her daughter, Jahnavi as a few days ago, she shared an interesting story of her daughter to speak of her dedication and intelligence. The video was compiled with some rare childhood pictures of Jahnavi with Juhi Chawla. The actor began, ''When she was about 12 years old, we were in Bali on a family holiday. At the hotel was a coffee table book, the size of ( what used to be ) a thick telephone directory, remember those ..?? It had the life stories, achievements , records, a sort of almanac, of allllll the cricketers of the world,''

She continued, ''In the few days that we spent at the hotel, in between her jumping into the pool and behaving like a mad hatter, she sat at the poolside gazebo and read that book cover to cover …!!! It was so unusual and so intense.'' Read the entire post here.

Image: Instagram/@iamjuhichawla/jahnavi_mehta