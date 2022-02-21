Last Updated:

Juhi Chawla Celebrates Daughter Jahnavi's Birthday By Vowing To Plant 500 Trees

Juhi Chawla, who is known for her contribution to the environment, took to her social media to celebrate her daughter Jahnavi's birthday in a unique way.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Juhi Chawla

Image: Instagram/@iamjuhichawla/jahnavi_mehta


Actor Juhi Chawla took to her social media handle on Monday to wish her daughter, Jahnavi, on her birthday. Apart from her flourishing career as one of the most sought-after actors of Bollywood in the 90s, the seasoned actor recently gained fame for her relentless efforts to raise awareness on the importance of preserving the environment. The actor often uses special occasions like the birthdays of her loved ones and friends to contribute her part to nature.

Chawla's daughter, Jahnavi, has accumulated a fair share of following for her public appearances in the popular IPL auctions, by becoming the youngest person to sit at the table for three years in a row. Take a look at her doting wish to daughter Jahnavi. 

Juhi Chawla to plant 500 trees on Jahnavi's birthday

Taking to her Instagram on February 21, the 54-year-old actor shared a picture of her younger self with a photo of her daughter. The photo edit was enough to prove how Jahnavi took after her mother who won the 1984 Miss India pageant. In the caption, the seasoned actor promised to plant 500 trees to commemorate the special day. She wrote,

READ | Delhi HC to reduce costs on Juhi Chawla over her suit against 5G if she 'does some good'

''Happy Happy Birthday Jahnavi !! 500 trees for your special day ..!! May God Bless you and shower you with all his love 🙏🙏🙏😇😇😇😇🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟💕💕💕💕💕💕… Big hug from all of us. @jahnavi_mehta @iamjaymmehta @arjun_jm5
@rallyforrivers #happybirthday''

READ | In 5G lawsuit, Delhi HC reduces penalty on Juhi Chawla from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla)

This is not the first time that the actor has poured her heart out for her daughter, Jahnavi as a few days ago, she shared an interesting story of her daughter to speak of her dedication and intelligence. The video was compiled with some rare childhood pictures of Jahnavi with Juhi Chawla. The actor began, ''When she was about 12 years old, we were in Bali on a family holiday. At the hotel was a coffee table book, the size of ( what used to be ) a thick telephone directory, remember those ..?? It had the life stories, achievements , records, a sort of almanac, of allllll the cricketers of the world,''

READ | 5G Lawsuit: Juhi Chawla responds as Delhi High Court reduces her penalty to Rs 2 lakh

She continued, ''In the few days that we spent at the hotel, in between her jumping into the pool and behaving like a mad hatter, she sat at the poolside gazebo and read that book cover to cover …!!! It was so unusual and so intense.'' Read the entire post here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla)

Image: Instagram/@iamjuhichawla/jahnavi_mehta

READ | Juhi Chawla extends birthday wishes to Jackie Shroff, promises to plant 100 trees for him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Juhi Chawla, Jhanvi Mehta, Juhi Chawla daughter
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND