Juhi Chawla Clarifies Her Stance On The Use Of 5G Technology, Says She 'isn't Against It'

Juhi Chawla has recently been in the news after she had filed a lawsuit against the use of 5G technology in India. Her decision to take on the implementation of the technology in the country has created various speculations. However, the actor has recently posted a video on her social media handles elaborating about the lawsuit. She made a few clarifications about some of the misinterpretations that have been spread with regards to her decision, and that she is not against 5G. The video soon received messages from her fans supporting her.

Juhi Chawla clarifies her views on 5G

The lawsuit that Juhi Chawla filed against the technology may have come as unexpected news for many. While she has received her share of support from fans, many have also criticised her for making this move. In her video, Chawla addressed the issue and began by saying that there has been a lot of ‘noise’ in the past few days on this matter. She added that amidst the noise, a key aspect was left out of the debate and failed to be noted. Juhi then made a clarification by saying, “We are not against 5G”.

The actor went on to say that instead of being against the technology, they are “welcoming” of it. However, she also noted that their stand was in regards to certifying 5G as safe by the concerned authorities so that there would be no doubts and fears in the minds of the people. She also expressed the desire to be sure about whether it would not bring any harm to pregnant women, unborn as well as newborn children. Chawla ended her message with her quip, “That is all we are asking”.

Absolutely — Nilima Khatun (@NilimaKhatun16) June 9, 2021

Right hum sab aapke sath hai — Kunal sethi (@Kunalse96428246) June 9, 2021

Yes you're right — manishkumar jethva (@Jethvamanis) June 9, 2021

We are with you Juhi, stay strong. — Ketul Parmar ॐ #StayHome #ClimateActionNow (@Ketul8Parmar) June 9, 2021

Her fans promptly started sending out messages of support for her in their comments. However, as per a report by PTI, the Cellular Operators' Association of India believes that 5G poses no threat to the health of the citizens. It is to be noted that the radiation permitted in India are one-tenth of what is accepted all over the world. The actor has recently been charged a fine of Rs. 20 lakhs for her lawsuit.

IMAGE: JUHI CHAWLA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.