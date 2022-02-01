Last Updated:

Juhi Chawla Extends Birthday Wishes To Jackie Shroff, Promises To Plant 100 Trees For Him

Juhi Chawla took to her Twitter account on the occasion of Bollywood legend, Jackie Shroff's 65th birthday and extended her best wishes to him.

Adelle Fernandes
Juhi Chawla took to her Twitter handle on the occasion of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff's 65th birthday and extended her best wishes to him. She also promised to plant 100 trees on the occasion, as she does for several of her dear friends' birthdays. Other actors from the film fraternity including Jackie Shroff's son Tiger wished the Ram Lakhan actor happy birthday on social media.

Juhi Chawla extends birthday wishes to Jackie Shroff

Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff celebrated his 65th birthday on February 1, 2022, and several actors from the film fraternity wished him on his special day. Chawla shared a picture of the duo, wherein she can be seen in a black and good outfit, as she wraps her arm around Jackie Shroff's arm. Jackie on the other hand can be seen donning a brown leather jacket and sunglasses. Calling him 'Jaggu Dada', Juhi extended her wishes to Jackie and gave his fans some insight into his skills and talents. She mentioned he is a 'wonderful singer' and has 'concern and knowledge' about organic farming and nature. Her caption read, "For dear dear Jaggu Dada, who always speaks from the heart, is a wonderful singer, yes you have to hear him ..!!! and has so much concern and knowledge about nature and organic farming …Happy Happy Birthday Bhidu ..!!!A 100 trees for you..!!!"

Tiger Shroff also wished his 'ultimate hero' on his birthday and mentioned he was proud to be his son. He also stated that he hoped he could make him more proud this year as he shared some unseen pictures of his father online. He wrote, "Happy 18th birthday to the best dad love you so much...god bless u always with the best health hope I manage to make u a little more proud this year the way I'm so proud to be your son. #ultimatehero".

Anil Kapoor also took to his Twitter account and shared some unseen throwback pictures with the iconic actor as he wished him a happy birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday @bindasbhidu!! Wishing you all the happiness always! Meet soon!" Anushka Sharma also wished the actor with a stylish picture of him in a white suit. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Jackie Sir. Wishing you love and light always".

