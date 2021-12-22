Juhi Chawla Moves Delhi HC Against Order Quashing Her Lawsuit On 5G Rollout

Bollywood actor and environmentalist Juhi Chawla have moved the Delhi High Court by challenging the single judge decision which had dismissed the civil suit against 5G Roll out as being defective and not maintainable with a cost of Rs 20 lakhs. In her appeal, Chawla states that the single bench imposed costs on her even after the plaintiff had not been permitted by him to make sure into a 'suit', and acting without jurisdiction, contrary to the law.

Chawla has also challenged the single judge's finding that the motion was preferred only to gain publicity, the motive was inferred by the learned single judge merely from the fact that the plaintiff had circulated the video conferencing link of the Honorable High Court on her social media accounts, and which act of circulation of the link, according to the learned single judge, is what had resulted in the repeated disruption of the Court proceedings held on June 4, 2021.

The appeal comes from the civil suit that was filed by Chawla seeking directions to restrain the Central Government from taking any steps for the roll-out of 5G telecommunication services in India, including, but not limited to steps for spectrum allocation, licensing, and others, on the grounds of long and short term harm to human, animal, and plant life and detrimental impact on the environment at large.

The matter is listed for hearing before the division bench of Delhi High Court presided by Justice Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh tomorrow. The appeal has been filed through Advocates Aadya Mishra and Deepak Khosla.

Juhi Chawla's 5G case

The Delhi HC had on June 5 quashed Juhi Chawla’s plea challenging the implementation of 5G calling it "defective", an "abuse of the process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity". The judges stated that the objections raised by her in her plea were "not maintainable" and were "stuffed with unnecessary scandalous, frivolous and vexatious averments". The court stressed on the 'publicity' point by pointing out that the actor had shared the link of the virtual hearing on Instagram. This led to disruptions by three miscreants, one of them singing Juhi’s songs during the proceedings, which became a talking point.

Image: Instagram/@iamjuhichawla/Pixabay