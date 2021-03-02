Juhi Chawla Pens Empowering Quote On 'strong Woman' With Stunning Monochrome Pic

Qayamat Se Qayamat actor Juhi Chawla took to her Instagram on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, to share a black and white picture of her from her earlier days. Along with the picture, the actor penned a note about strong women. On seeing the post, fans started to drop comments to compliment her look and also the empowering quote. In the black and white picture, Chawla had let her hair down which flaunted her gorgeous curls and long wavy hair.

The actor wore a dark-colored sweater with a white-collar and accessorised herself with a pair of diamond earrings. Chawla had flashed a subtle smile and looked elegant in the portrait picture. She captioned the image as “Behind every strong woman there is a story that gave her no other choice”. Check out the post on Juhi Chawla's Instagram.

Fans' reaction

The moment she uploaded the photo, her fans went gaga on her post, with many gushing about the actor’s look. Parakh Natyanchi actor Siya Patil commented with a red heart emoticon. Many fans added comments saying ‘gorgeous’, ‘ absolutely stunning’, ‘amazing’, and also added red hearts, heart eyes, fire emoticons to compliment her looks. One even wrote “I JUST SCREAMED. THE PHOTO. THE QUOTE. POWER" with fire emoticons to appreciate the post.

A sneak peek into Juhi Chawla's photos

Apart from sharing photos and videos from her personal and professional life, Chawla has shared a number of throwback pictures from her career. A few weeks back, she shared an old picture from her movie Love Love Love, a 1989 film in which she starred in the lead with Aamir Khan. In the photo, the actor was seen sitting by the bedside, talking on a landline phone. She wore a yellow top, a multi-coloured skirt with mirror work, and intricate designs, and a similar style dupatta. She wrote in the caption referring to the landline “Don’t you sometimes miss these phones when hanging up on someone was so much fun?!”. While many of her fans gushed about the actor’s look, there were several comments by users reminiscing about the use of landline phones in the olden days.

Right before the above post, she also posted a throwback picture from the 90s which saw Juhi donning a red school girl sorts of uniform and tied up her hair in two ponytails. The picture is from her hit film Darr, which hit the screens in 1993. Juhi wrote in the caption- "I would love to jump back in time & spend a day on a movie set in the 90s".

