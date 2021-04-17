Juhi Chawla Shares A Few Nice Words To Extend Her 'gratitude' Amid The COVID-19 Crisis

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla, on Saturday, took to her social media handle and added a note-post to her feed to share a thoughtful message for her 1.8M Instagram family. Interestingly, the note-post of Chawla read, "I few nice words can help a person more than you think". Interestingly, the note-post also featured a few colourful flowers on the corners of the frame.

Instagramming the post, Juhi wrote a brief caption, which read, "I am going to pick up my phone & make a few calls today", along with a grinning face and thumbs-up emoticons. She further added, "Who are you going to be nice to, today ? I'm reading your comments". Concluding her caption she added a couple of hashtags, which read, "Stay Safe", "Break The Chain", "Gratitude" and "Covid Positivity".

Juhi Chawla's break the chain appeal:

As mentioned in Juhi Chawla's caption, a section of her fans took to the comments section and penned their responses. An Instagram user wrote, "We can give hope to people for life with our beautiful words & I believe in this", while another added, "and can truly relate to what you shared.. would do the same". Meanwhile, another comment read, "That's the least what everyone should be doing". On the other side, actor Siya Vimal Shankar dropped a red-heart emoji.

A peek into Juhi Chawla's Instagram

Interestingly, this is not the first time when the 53-year-old actor has addressed her appeal of breaking the chain amid the continuous rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. In an Instagram post, the actor advised people to have a positive mindset amid these uncertain times. In her brief caption, she also spoke about the testing times where people are once again restricted within four walls of their house due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the monochrome picture, the veteran actor can be seen sporting a satin full-length gown as she smiles and strikes a candid pose.

COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra

From April 14 onwards, the Maharashtra Government has imposed Section 144 in the entire state, allowing the movement of people for essential purposes only. Public transport continues for essential service employees while restaurants have been allowed to operate for home delivery. The state has urged all citizens to get vaccinated as per GOI's criteria at the earliest.

