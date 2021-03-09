Juhi Chawla Shares Her Version Of 'Pawri Hori Hai' Meme; Watch Video

Many Bollywood stars have been grooving to the recent Yashraj Mukhate creation, Pawri Hori Hai and the latest actor to join the trend is Juhi Chawla. Although the actor didn’t create a video on her own, one of her fan pages on Instagram made a video with parts from a song from the movie Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Read along to take a look at the fun video and see how fans have reacted.

Juhi Chawla gets her own "Pawri Hori Hai" edit by a fanpage

Juhi Chawal took to her Instagram feed on March 9, 2021, to share a video that a fan page of her has created. The video has clips from the songs of the 1997 movie Mr & Mrs Khiladi which starred Chawla in the lead role. The compilation video has been made according to the song "Pawri Hori Hai", which music composer Yashraj Mukhate created on a popular meme.

Juhi reshared it on her Instagram profile and tagged Yashraj in the caption of the video. The video has over 144k views so far and over 20k likes since the time it was reposted by Juhi. The comments are full of love for the actor and the video, take a look at some of them here.

More about Yashraj Mukhate’s viral video

The music composer who has gained major acclaim and has become one of the most popular artists last year during COVID-19 lockdown released his latest creation on February 12, 2021. The video was created by adding quirky music and beast to a video that a Pakistani content creator named Dananeer had created, which became a meme sensation. The Yashraj Mukhate’s viral video has been the talk of the town recently and a number of people have been grooving to it and recreating their own versions of it.

Mukhate wrote in his caption alongwith the video, “Aajse me party nahi karunga sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai. Thanks @saudchaudary and all the people who sent me this video in the DM. And a big shoutout the pawri girl @dananeerr”.

