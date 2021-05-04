Juhi Chawla Shares Tone-deaf Post About Her 'oxygenated' New Office; Gets Called Out

Juhi Chawla is quite active on social media and regularly shares pictures from her personal as well as professional life. The actor has been quite vocal about the break-the-chain initiative started by the Maharashtra government to decrease the number of cases in the state. Recently, the Yes Boss star took to her IG handle and shared a picture of her 'new oxygenated office', which is clearly tone-deaf given what's going on in the country with regards to the lack of medical Oxygen causing death and misery amid the COVID-pandemic.

The Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani star took to her Instagram handle earlier today and shared a picture of herself from her new office at Wada Farm. Juhi could be seen sitting in a lawn, amidst greenery and a lot of stocked-up mangoes. She wore a plain white t-shirt and paired it up with a pair of black track pants. Her caption read, "My new office at Wada farm ..!!! Fully air-conditioned and oxygenated ..!!! Planning our new cowshed, staff quarters, and more fruit treeessss ..!!! ðŸ˜ðŸ€ðŸ’–." In the first picture, the actor is sitting at her makeshift office and posing for the picture, while in the second image, she can be seen discussing something with a bunch of workers and people around her.

The Bhoothnath star has a following of 1.8 million people on the social networking site and her latest post garnered close to 16k likes within a few hours of sharing it. While most people, as is the nature of these things, commented trivialities, some did call her out for posting so flippantly about her office being 'oxygenated'.

Oxygen and maintaining its supply to hospitals treating COVID patients has become the number one pandemic shortfall the country is facing at the moment. While vaccinations, Remdesivir, hospital beds are also in short supply, it is lack of medical Oxygen that is speeding up the deterioration of patients' conditions. Just today, the Delhi HC pulled up the Centre for not complying with its order on supply of Oxygen for Delhi, while the Karnataka HC was unsparing on the state government after 24 COVID patients died gasping for breath at a hospital in Chamarajnagar within a horrific two hour spell.

Juhi has worked in a number of commercially successful films like Pratibandh, Lootere, Yes Boss, Deewana Mastana, Ishq, and Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute To Love, and many more. She will next be seen in Amazon Prime's original series Hush Hush which will feature an all-women lead cast including actors Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, and more. The actor made her last public appearance recently in Mumbai for an IPL match, to support her team Kolkata Knight Riders.

