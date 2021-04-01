Juhi Chawla Urges Fans To Plant Trees And Make 'April Cool' Instead Of 'April Fool'

Actor Juhi Chawla recently teamed up with Indian yogi and author Sadhguru's Isha Foundation to support their initiative 'Cauvery Calling'. On April 1, 2021, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor urged fans to plant "at least one tree" by supporting the NGO's initiative to make "April Cool" instead of celebrating "April Fool" day. On Thursday, Juhi took to her Instagram handle to share a photograph of herself surrounded by lush greenery and asked fans, "let’s have a cool April".

Sadhguru's Isha Foundation has set the goal of planting 242 crore trees as a part of their 'Cauvery Calling' initiative and Juhi Chawla has recently extended her support to the cause. Earlier today, on the occasion of April Fools' Day, the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak star suggested an alternative for the same and urged fans to contribute by planting at least one tree to make this April "Cool". In Juhi Chawla's latest Instagram post, the 53-year-old looked radiant as she flashed her beaming smile at the camera in an off-shoulder knitted sweatshirt, surrounded by greenery.

The photograph shared by her on Instagram read: "Instead of making 'April Fool' on 1st April, Plant at least one tree to make 'April Cool'". In addition to that, she captioned her post, "Like me, if you live in a city & have nowhere to plant a tree; @isha.foundation's initiative #CauveryCalling is always there". She added, "Only Rs. 42 per sapling. Let’s have a cool April".

About Isha Foundation's 'Cauvery Calling'

According to the official website of Isha Foundation, "Cauvery Calling is a first of its kind campaign, setting the standard for how India’s rivers – the country’s lifelines – can be revitalized. It will initiate the revitalization of Cauvery river and transform the lives of 84 million people." The website also quoted Sadhguru's statement on the initiative, which read: "Cauvery has been the source of wellbeing, prosperity and the very source of life for these lands. A forest-fed perennial river is fast becoming a seasonal stream as 87% of tree cover has been removed in 50 years. Cauvery is calling, do you have the heart to hear?"

