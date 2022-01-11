Juhi Chawla Wishes Hrithik Roshan On His B'day; Promises To Plant '1000 Trees' For Him

Actor Juhi Chawla who is known for acting prowess in the film industry in the 90s era has been advocating about environmental issues lately. The actor who is often seen spreading awareness about afforestation recently spoke about planting 1000 trees under her friend Hrithik Roshan’s name on his birthday.

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan ringed in his 48th birthday on January 10. On a special day, Juhi who has worked with the actor in films like Krazzy 4, Luck by Chance and more took to her Instagram and shared a throwback video from an event where she can be seen exchanging pleasantries with the actor. The video also showed veteran actor Anupam Kher, producer-director Subhash Ghai, and others in attendance.

Juhi Chawla to plant trees for Hrithik Roshan as a special gift

While captioning the post, Juhi praised the actor’s talent and informed him about planting 1000 trees under his name. “A 1000 trees for you Hrithik ..!!! You are a superlative actor… I am always amazed when I watch you on screen..!! Acting, Dancing, Good looks, Sincerity you have it all…!! ..God Bless You !!! and thank you and Gudduji for your generosity on my birthday ..!!!!!” she wrote on the birthday post.

Juhi Chawla approaches Delhi HC against her 5G lawsuit

Meanwhile, the actor recently moved the Delhi High Court by challenging the single judge decision which had dismissed the civil suit against 5G roll out as being defective and not maintainable with a cost of Rs 20 lakhs. In her appeal, Chawla states that the single bench imposed costs on her even after the plaintiff had not been permitted by him to make sure into a 'suit', and acting without jurisdiction, contrary to the law.

Chawla has also challenged the single judge's finding that the motion was preferred only to gain publicity, the motive was inferred by the learned single judge merely from the fact that the plaintiff had circulated the video conferencing link of the Honorable High Court on her social media accounts, and which act of circulation of the link, according to the learned single judge,

Image: Instagram/IamJuhiChawla/PTI