Actress Juhi Chawla is well-known for her acting prowess in the film industry from the 90s era. She keeps treating her fans with some of her amazing pictures on her social media handle. The actress is currently involved in advocating environmental issues and she is often seen spreading awareness about afforestation through her social media posts. It is Juhi Chawla's husband, Jay Mehta's birthday today and the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actress took to her Instagram handle and wished her husband with an adorable fan-edited video along with a message of planting 1000 trees on the special occasion.

Juhi Chawla's recent post for husband Jay Mehta on his birthday

The video featured Juhi and her family celebrating Jay’s birthday. It also had a couple of pictures of Juhi and Jay. Sharing the picture, Juhi captioned the photo as “Happy Birthday Jay, You mean the world to us. A 1000 trees for you on your special day @iamjaymmehta @rallyforrivers.” Here take a look at the post-

In the video, Juhi is seen giving a voice-over which goes as “Undoubtedly it is Jay, it is my family which is just there for me when I can’t make up my mind about certain things. When I need guidance, I know Jay is my very best friend. I can turn to him for everything and anything. He is really the person who helps me clear my head. When I am not able to see things far, I find him having that wider vision, that wider perspective that I need at that moment. I am very grateful that he is there in my life.”

Fans flooded the comments section with comments like, "Your husband is full of wisdom for you ! happy birthday sir." While another user wrote- "GAWD THIS MADE US SO HAPPYYYYYYY." While others simply wished Jay Mehta a 'Happy Birthday'. Director Farah Khan couldn't resist commenting and she wrote, "Happy happy birthday Jay (with heart emoticons)."

On the work front, Juhi last filmed for the movie Sharmaji Namkeen, which is marked as late actor Rishi Kapoor's final outing. But due to his unfortunate demise, Paresh Rawal has been roped in for the film. The central story of the film revolves around a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man.

Image:instagram@iamjuhichawla