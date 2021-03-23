Juhi Chawla Wishes Kangana Ranaut On Her 34th Birthday, Calls Her An 'outstanding Actor'

Queen actor Kangana Ranaut is celebrating her 34th birthday on Tuesday, March 23. Currently, the actor is basking in the glory of winning her fourth National Award for her fierce roles in Manikarnika and Panga. Amidst this, fans of the actor have swamped Twitter with sweet birthday wishes and congratulatory notes for the Tanu Weds Manu star. Even 90s bombshell, Juhi Chawla, took to the micro-blogging platform for praising the actor’s ‘positive direction’ on the occasion of her birthday.

Juhi Chawla wishes Kangana Ranaut

Juhi Chawla heaped praises for the actor by hailing her as an ’OUTSTANDING’ actor. Calling her ‘fearless, volatile and genius’, the veteran actor suggested that may she use her 'limitless creative potential' in a positive direction. Juhi even congratulated the actor for bagging the National award once again while extending her sweet birthday wish. Here’s taking a quick look at the tweet shared by the veteran star below:

On the occasion of Kangana Ranaut’s birthday, the star has already treated her fans to the trailer of her upcoming multilingual biographical film Thalaivi. Tracing the life of late actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa, the movie is all set to hit the cinema theatres on April 23, this year. The trailer of the film has successfully piqued anticipation surrounding the film amongst moviegoers. Watch the Thalaivi trailer below:

Now, after bagging the prestigious National Award for portraying fierce women-centric roles, Kangana who is currently gearing up to feature as another revolutionary leader, took to her Twitter space to embrace turning 34 by challenging all the stereotypes attached with ‘being a beautiful woman. The actor wrote, “Today I turned 34, they never told me, I will be at the peak of my career at 34, I will be celebrated for my art and my experience will be valued and my age or marital status would mean nothing to anyone, I feel like a superhuman loaded with exceptional experience about skills”. Take a look at the Twitter thread below:

They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains,mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname.They said many things it made me anxious, what will happen to me, where will I go (cont) pic.twitter.com/M3qrgqGaDF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2021

Meanwhile, after Thalaivi, the actor will be seen portraying another fierce role in Dhaakad. This Razneesh Ghai directorial will see Kangana in a never-seen-before avatar as Agent Agni. Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal will also essay pivotal roles in the film.

(Promo Image Source: Kangana Ranaut & Juhi Chawla Instagram)