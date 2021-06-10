Last Updated:

Juhi Chawla's First Response To 5G Plea Setback Gets Mixed Response; Read Fans' Reaction

Juhi Chawla's first response to the 5G plea setback received support from a section of netizens, but some on the internet also questioned her motive behind it

Written By
Joel Kurian
Juhi Chawla, 5G,

Image: Juhi Chawla/Twitter/ADMC/Pixabay


Juhi Chawla issued her first response after being fined Rs 20 lakh by the Delhi High Court, which dismissed her plea against 5G technology. The actor clarified that she was not against 5G, and was in fact welcoming of it, but stated that her only plea was that the authorities certify that it was safe. Her response received support from a section, as well as criticism.

Juhi Chawla’s response to 5G suit gets mixed response

Juhi took to social media to post a video where she was heard saying, “In the past few days, there was so much noise that I could not hear myself. In this noise, I felt a very important message perhaps got lost which is we are not against 5G. In fact, we are welcoming of it."

"Please do bring it. All we are asking is that the authorities certify 5G safe,” she added.

READ | Juhi Chawla's suit termed 'publicity stunt' by Delhi HC; dismissed with Rs 20 lakh fine

The 53-year-old also said, "Just want the studies on it and the research be published it so that our fears can subside and we can sleep peacefully. We only want to know that is safe for children, pregnant women, unborn children, for people who are old, infirm, for flora and fauna. That is all we are asking."

READ | Republic Top 10 Headlines: Delhi HC fines Juhi Chawla, GOI declares State mourning & more

Numerous netizens supported Juhi on her video and wrote terms like ‘we are with you’. One user called it 'sad' that instead of being applauded, it was criticised.

READ | HC dismisses lawsuit filed by Juhi Chawla against 5G network technology, imposes cost of Rs 20 lakh

However, some wrote that one had to approach the courts with concrete evidence, or it will be turned down, while others claimed that many details of 5G were already available on the government websites.

Several Twitter users trolled the Ishq star over the Rs 20 lakh fine. They stated that the plea in this video should have been made in front of the court, and one wrote that there was no point making this video now as the fine still had to be paid. With the court terming it as ‘publicity’, a user asked if it was another publicity stunt.

READ | Juhi Chawla clarifies her stance on the use of 5G technology, says she 'isn't against it'

The Delhi HC had on Friday quashed Juhi Chawla’s plea challenging the implementation of 5G as "defective", "abuse of process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity".The judges stated that the objections raised by her in her plea was "not maintainable" and was "stuffed with unnecessary scandalous, frivolous and vexatious averments".

The court stressed on the 'publicity' point by pointing out that the actor had shared the link of the virtual hearing on Instagram. This led to disruptions by three miscreants, one of them singing Juhi’s songs, which became a talking point.

Even Juhi’s counsel seeking a stay on the verdict to file an appeal against it was denied by the court.  

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT