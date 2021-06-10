Juhi Chawla's First Response To 5G Plea Setback Gets Mixed Response; Read Fans' Reaction

Juhi Chawla issued her first response after being fined Rs 20 lakh by the Delhi High Court, which dismissed her plea against 5G technology. The actor clarified that she was not against 5G, and was in fact welcoming of it, but stated that her only plea was that the authorities certify that it was safe. Her response received support from a section, as well as criticism.

Juhi Chawla’s response to 5G suit gets mixed response

Juhi took to social media to post a video where she was heard saying, “In the past few days, there was so much noise that I could not hear myself. In this noise, I felt a very important message perhaps got lost which is we are not against 5G. In fact, we are welcoming of it."

"Please do bring it. All we are asking is that the authorities certify 5G safe,” she added.

The 53-year-old also said, "Just want the studies on it and the research be published it so that our fears can subside and we can sleep peacefully. We only want to know that is safe for children, pregnant women, unborn children, for people who are old, infirm, for flora and fauna. That is all we are asking."

Numerous netizens supported Juhi on her video and wrote terms like ‘we are with you’. One user called it 'sad' that instead of being applauded, it was criticised.

Very true!👍A great initiative which needed to be applauded and supported was criticised heavily....SAD.😞Always a Supporter and an ardent fan of you Juhi mam.🙏🙏🙏 — rakesh mishra (@rakeshm46347485) June 9, 2021

You just have to ignore trolls, Juhi. What you're currently saying in this video, makes sense.. wish this clarification came earlier to avoid drama & 20 lac fine. With you on this. 👍 — AK 🇮🇳 (@originalaakash) June 9, 2021

I agree with you

Please fight this case at supreme court or American Court. — Coffee ☕ (@Wacky_guy) June 9, 2021

We are with you Juhi, stay strong. — Ketul Parmar ॐ #StayHome #ClimateActionNow (@Ketul8Parmar) June 9, 2021

However, some wrote that one had to approach the courts with concrete evidence, or it will be turned down, while others claimed that many details of 5G were already available on the government websites.

These pretty birds build nest on long leaves of coconut tree in our front yard and back yard and their chirpy noise were sight and sound of growing up days... You have to go to court with some compelling evidence otherwise they would simply turn it downhttps://t.co/jXfDvzvTd8 — Niranjan Das (@get2das) June 9, 2021

@iam_juhi Mam, all the information related to EMF emissions is already in public domain. Courtesy @DoT_India

Kindly go through it https://t.co/XDgiQhc9qx

I hope it will bust the myths that you have for 5G. — Naveen Jakhar, ITS (@naveenjakharITS) June 9, 2021

Several Twitter users trolled the Ishq star over the Rs 20 lakh fine. They stated that the plea in this video should have been made in front of the court, and one wrote that there was no point making this video now as the fine still had to be paid. With the court terming it as ‘publicity’, a user asked if it was another publicity stunt.

This appeal had to be made in court to avoid the fine😂 — Kanishk Sinha 🇮🇳 (@kanishk111) June 9, 2021

20 lakh penalty deke man nahi bhara abhi aur chahiye popularity.😀 — हिन्दू धर्म रक्षक (@hindurashtra123) June 9, 2021

iss baar 2cr ka lagega madam! chup chap raho yehi gujarish hai! — Naकुल Gehलोत🇮🇳 (@nakulgehlot5) June 9, 2021

There were many ways to find out , where was the need to spent 20 lakhs for it — Sunil Singh 🇮🇳 (@eclat123) June 9, 2021

Ab ye konsa naya publicity stunt hai madam 😂😂 — Divakar chaudhary 🇮🇳 (@divak1990) June 9, 2021

The Delhi HC had on Friday quashed Juhi Chawla’s plea challenging the implementation of 5G as "defective", "abuse of process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity".The judges stated that the objections raised by her in her plea was "not maintainable" and was "stuffed with unnecessary scandalous, frivolous and vexatious averments".

The court stressed on the 'publicity' point by pointing out that the actor had shared the link of the virtual hearing on Instagram. This led to disruptions by three miscreants, one of them singing Juhi’s songs, which became a talking point.

Even Juhi’s counsel seeking a stay on the verdict to file an appeal against it was denied by the court.

