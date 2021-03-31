Juhi Chawla's New Look Is Reminding Fans Of 'Ki Ki Ki Kiran' From 'Darr' | See Picture

Juhi Chawla continues to take her fans down memory lane with her photos on her Instagram handle. Not only does she relive her films but also adds to what she learnt from them or what she would like to tell fans for them to learn from. Recently, she posted a new look of herself that reminded fans of her character Kiran Awasthi Malhotra from the 1993 movie Darr.

In the picture, the actor is looking at a clear screen in front of her, as she looks lost deep in thought with a hint of a smile on her face. She is seen wearing a black sweater with a Peter-Pan collar decorated with lace trim. She added a pair of dainty and dangly earrings and chose to curl her hair. She also decided to put on minimal makeup to complete the look. Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption, "You have no friends. You have no enemies. You only have teachers".

One fan was immediately reminded of Juhi's character, Kiran, who was stalked by her classmate. The character, Rahul delivers the dialogue "Kii Kii Kii Kiran" multiple times in the movie, which went on to become a famous line over the years. Juhi Chawla's appearance in the movie was of a college-going girl in the 90s with curly hair and simple yet elegant clothing.

Another fan said that Juhi Chawla looked like "Elegance Personified" while others dropped hearts and heart eyes emojis in the comment section. Fans even complimented Juhi's caption with a heart and fire emoji; and called her "Beautiful" and "Super". Juhi Chawla's photo managed to gain more than 37k likes in a span of few hours.

Juhi Chawla introduced her initiative against the 5G movement called, Citizens For Tomorrow, on March 23, 2021. The initiative focuses on creating awareness about the ill effects of mobile radiation. The actor wrote in her caption that she wished to "fight the hazards caused by EMF radiation". She went onto thank her fans for supporting the cause. Juhi Chawla's photos garnered more than 11k likes.

She also took on the viral Pawri Ho Rahi Hai trend. She shared a video from one of her fans' accounts that was made by compiling many clips from her different movies over the years including scenes from her 1997 film Mr and Mrs Khiladi. She was seen hopping on to a car, then dancing in a park and dancing next to her co-actor in the movie.

