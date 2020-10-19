Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus Alleges Donald Trump Of Stealing Dance Moves From 'Seinfeld'

US President Donald Trump is currently in the middle of the 2020 election campaign where the 74-year-old is contesting against former Vice-President Joe Biden for a second presidential term. However, Trump had suspended his campaign rallies for a few days after testing positive for COVID-19. Even during his time at the hospital, Trump had made a brief visit outside the hospital to wave hands to his supporters who gathered outside. The move was deemed to be irresponsible by many social media users but Trump soon resumed his presidential rally by kicking it off in Florida, showing some dance moves to the track YMCA which went viral on the internet.

Later on, a video of Trump dancing to Savage's Let Me See Your Hips Swing had also gone viral on social media. Now, Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who featured in both Seinfeld and Veep shared a tweet writing that President trump formerly stole all of Veep and is now stealing the infamous dance moves from Seinfeld. Check it out below -

Also read: For good relationship with India, vote for Trump: Indian-American supporters

Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus trolls Donald Trump

First he stole all of Veep. Now he’s stealing from Seinfeld. Melania deserves an Emmy for acting like she’s attracted to THIS. https://t.co/tAeQEK7LPh — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 19, 2020

Julia Louis-Dreyfus played the character of Elaine on Seinfeld who was known for her antics and funny dance moves. The actor shared a tweet which compared the dance moves of Donald Trump and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Seinfeld which look eerily similar. She shared the tweet writing 'First he stole all of Veep.

Now he’s stealing from Seinfeld. Melania deserves an Emmy for acting like she’s attracted to THIS.'Similarly, a number of social media users who earlier deemed the character Elaine's dance moves on the show to be bad started sharing videos of Donald Trump writing that they owe an apology to the character.

Also read: Michigan. Gov 'disappointed and disheartened' by Trump

We all owe Elaine an apology pic.twitter.com/pTtul1VNw1 — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) October 18, 2020

OMG TRUMP DANCING IS SOOO ELAINE FROM SEINFELD. https://t.co/JZQLbrMjJ3 — Touré (@Toure) October 18, 2020

This is worse than Elaine Benes https://t.co/Oh3HxMDVhB — ðšŽðš•ðš’ðšŠðšœ ðšðš˜ðšžðšðšŽðš¡ðš’ðšœ (@EliasToufexis) October 17, 2020

Also read: Twitter blocks tweet from Trump adviser downplaying masks

A few days back on October 15, 2020, Julia Louis-Dreyfus had called out the NBC network for holding Trump's town hall event at their network at the same time former Vice President Joe Biden's town hall was scheduled to to be held on ABC. The actor had simply tweeted out one hashtag '#NBCBlackout' which garnered over 100K likes on Twitter. The NBC network had aired the episodes of Seinfeld, which makes the connection of the actor with the movement much more personal than others.

Also read: 'Our house is on fire': Suburban women lead a Trump revolt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.