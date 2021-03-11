Junaid Khan Looks Unrecognisable After Transformation For Debut Film, See Pictures

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s son Junaid who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Maharaja is garnering much attention from his fans on social media post his recent outing with his father and sister Ira Khan. Aamir, Junaid and Ira were spotted in the city as the trio stepped out for lunch. Aamir’s son Junaid’s physical transformation in the viral pictures has become the talk of the town as his fans are amazed to see him undergoing such a drastic transformation ahead of his debut.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid undergoes a massive transformation

The starkid in the picture was seen dressed in casuals while wearing a black shirt with grey pants along with spectacles for the outing. As soon as the paparazzi followed the trio, pictures and videos of the trip stepping out of the restaurant started surfacing on the internet and his fans could not keep calm and praised his weight loss. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared a video of the trio posing for the paparazzi post-lunch. Since the pictures started surfacing, fans and the meme world were quick enough to share Junaid’s old picture before the transformation where he was spotted with his family and compared it with his recent ones.

Meanwhile, Junaid’s period drama film will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. Apart from him, the film will also feature Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. According to various media reports, the film is based on the Maharaj Libel Case that took place in 1862. The story is about the head of a religious group who filed a case against a newspaper that exposed his sexual liaisons with his female devotees. Junaid will be seen playing the role of the journalist Karsandas Mulji.

Sometime back, Junaid’s sister Ira took to Instagram and penned a lengthy post while exuberating happiness after seeing her brother venturing out into acting and trying to make his space in Bollywood. Ira shared Junaid’s first day at the shoot and wrote a note while expressing her happiness and extending luck to her brother.

“Junnuu! This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture. He's been acting for a few years now but it's still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it... but I've been his younger sister longer than any of the other things. His professionalism is unparalleled. I'm super excited for him. Can't wait till he blows everyone away. And irritates them a little with his propernessðŸ˜† (HE REFUSES TO TELL ME ANYTHING ABOUT THE FILM. SO IRRITATING. I WANT INSIDE SCOOP) and then I can go to set and embarrass and trouble him,” she wrote then.