'Jungle Cruise' Starring Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Premieres At Disneyland

The big-budget adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise witnessed its premiere on Saturday night, July 24, at Disneyland. It was just a feet away from the river ride named after it, that has been running for more than 60 years. The eventful premiere saw Dwayne and Blunt sharing the experiences from their Jungle Cruise rides as well as other actors sharing interesting scoops. The 2021 American fantasy adventure film is being helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra and is slated to release in the United States on July 30, 2021, along with a digital release on Disney+ for people with premier access.

More from the 'Most Epic Premiere of 2021' at Disneyland

At the premiere, actor Emily Blunt spoke about how the event served as the first time she rid the Jungle Cruise ride as she stepped on the red carpet. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter after her experience, she described it as 'beautiful and nostalgic and magical and whimsical and fun' adding that it was surreal riding it considering they were a part of a movie based on it. Noting that her costar Dwayne Johnson is quite opposite and on a different tangent, she said 'you can’t get him off a Jungle Cruise ride' adding that he has been on it fifty times as he 'Loves a pun and loves the ride'. While Emily Blunt said that she didn't do her due research by not riding the cruise, Johnson stated that 'it was actually the best thing'.

Adding more about the movie, Dwayne stated that now when one looks back in perspective, they realise that they made the movie further describing it as adventurous, epic and dynamic. Talking about Emily's ride experience, he said that he 'loved' sitting next to her in the boat watching her watch all of these elements of Jungle Cruise that are so rudimentary. In the movie, Dwayne essays the role of skipper Frank Wolff, who Blunt’s Dr Lily Houghton has hired to take her and her brother MacGregor, on a mission into a jungle to find the Tree of Life, which is believed to possess healing powers that could be of great benefit to modern medicine. What remains to be seen is their adventure during the trip, which doesn't go as planned.

Actor Edgar Ramírez wants to 'let it free and go'

Edgar Ramírez, who also stars in the movie, said he would also ride the Jungle Cruise attraction for the first time on premiere night and further stated how he wanted to let loose and ride as many (rides) as he could post the afterparty in the park. He also commended the ability to be attending such a huge premiere in the midst of a pandemic where guests were required to get tested or show vaccination cards.

The whole star cast comprising Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti among others expressed their excitement and happiness as they opened their movie with a hope that the audience would love it. Post the premiere of the movie. the guests were guided for an afterparty in Adventureland with classic Disneyland treats like churros, cotton candy and Dole Whip also on hand.

