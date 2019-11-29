Jungle Cry Starring Abhay Deol To Be Another Sports Biopic | Learn Details

Abhay Deol, after a long break from Bollywood movies, is going to be seen in a sports biopic called Jungle Cry. Abhay was last seen in a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer rom-com film, Zero. Since then the Aisha star's fans have been waiting for his return on the silver screen.

Jungle Cry, being a sports biopic, has attracted a lot of attention because of the success of many sports biopic movies like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mary Kom, Azhar and many more, earlier in Bollywood. The cinema lovers are willing to know more about Jungle Cry and its release as there is very little information online.

All about Jungle Cry

Jungle Cry is based on a true story of tribal kids from Odisha, who went to the United Kingdom to compete in an international under 14 Rugby tournament in 2007. These kids were football players who were chosen by the coach to play Rugby in the international competition. The storyline of the upcoming sports biopic revolves around the struggles, hurdles and the suspense of victory up ahead.

The movie is produced by Bollywood Hollywood production house owned by Prashant Shah. Apart from Abhay Deol, Jungle Cry also features many Hollywood actors like Stewart Wright, Ross O'Hennessy, and Julian Lewis Jones. Newcomer, Emily Shah, will be seen in the movie in a prominent lead role of Roshni Thakkar who's character grows substantially fond of the boys, especially Abhay Deol's character, Rudrashk Jen.

Abhay will be seen playing the role of a sports coach similar to SRK's character in Chak De India. From training till getting the team to its victory, his character will be a highlight of the film. The trailer, teaser and poster of Jungle Cry was released on May 19, 2019, at the Cannes film festival. The sports biopic film was said to be released in 2019. However, the movie is postponed due to some changes in the script, and it is currently in the post-production phase. Abhay Deol fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the release date.

